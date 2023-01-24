Logo
Taiwan's Foxconn and others accelerate investment in Mexico - Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

24 Jan 2023 05:03PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2023 05:03PM)
Foxconn and other Taiwanese tech suppliers are increasing their production capacity in Mexico to meet a growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and servers to be made in North America, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday.

Mexico is one of the key locations for the Foxconn's strategic investments this year, according to the report, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Foxconn, the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer and a key iPhone assembler, will have local manufacturing options in Ohio, Wisconsin and Mexico for EV clients, the report added.

Source: Reuters

