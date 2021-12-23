Logo
Taiwan's Foxconn qualifies for nearly US$30 million tax breaks in Wisconsin
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen as construction continues on the Foxconn manufacturing complex in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, U.S., August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

23 Dec 2021 10:54PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 10:50PM)
Foxconn has qualified for US$28.8 million in Wisconsin tax credits as the Taiwan electronics manufacturer, best known for making Apple iPhones, pushes to set up manufacturing plants in the state.

The world's largest contract manufacturer of electronic devices has been working on a 20-million-square-foot manufacturing campus in Wisconsin, in which it will invest US$10 billion over four years, to build electric vehicles.

Over the past year, Foxconn has created 579 jobs and has invested US$266 million in the community, with nearly US$1 billion in total investments for Wisconsin, the state's assembly speaker Robin Vos said in a statement.

"With the current work environment, it's crucial we highlight and focus on the businesses that want to participate in Wisconsin's economy," Vos said.

The project, first announced in 2017, was once called "the eighth wonder of the world" by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The company had said in April it would reduce its planned investment and cut the number of new jobs, citing market fluctuations and changing global market conditions.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

