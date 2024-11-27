Taiwan's Foxconn says global manufacturing footprint to shield it from Trump's tariffs

TAIPEI : Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Wednesday it expects any impact of new tariffs from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to hit it less than its rivals, citing its global manufacturing footprint.

Young Liu, chairman of the contract manufacturer and key Apple supplier, told reporters after a forum in Taipei that it saw the primary impact of any fresh tariffs falling on its clients.

Foxconn will continue investing in Mexico, he added as it believed the trend was moving towards regional manufacturing.