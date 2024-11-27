Logo
Business

Taiwan's Foxconn says global manufacturing footprint to shield it from Trump's tariffs
Taiwan's Foxconn says global manufacturing footprint to shield it from Trump's tariffs

FILE PHOTO: A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

27 Nov 2024 11:16AM
TAIPEI : Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Wednesday it expects any impact of new tariffs from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to hit it less than its rivals, citing its global manufacturing footprint.

Young Liu, chairman of the contract manufacturer and key Apple supplier, told reporters after a forum in Taipei that it saw the primary impact of any fresh tariffs falling on its clients.

Foxconn will continue investing in Mexico, he added as it believed the trend was moving towards regional manufacturing.

Source: Reuters

