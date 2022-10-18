Taiwan's Foxconn unveils more electric vehicle prototypes

TAIPEI: Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn unveiled two more electric vehicle prototypes on Tuesday (Oct 18), including a pickup truck, as it said commercial production on two other designs would start later this year.

The world's largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn already plays a lynchpin role in assembling gadgets for a host of top international brands including Apple's iPhones.

The company has moved to diversify beyond electronics assembly and embraced the competitive but rapidly expanding EV business, unveiling three concept cars last year.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu showed off two more prototypes at Tuesday's media event in Taipei - a sporty hatchback dubbed the Model B and a pickup, the Model V.

He also announced that commercial production would start by the end of the year on the group's previously unveiled electric bus and a family sports utility vehicle.

"Foxconn has cut in half the design time and reduced development cost by a third in taking an EV from concept to production-ready," Liu said.