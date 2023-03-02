Taiwan's FPC offers April-loading gasoil despite refinery overhaul -sources

SINGAPORE : Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp (FPC) has continued to offer April spot gasoil cargoes despite ongoing maintenance plans at its Mailiao refinery, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The refiner is looking to sell at least one 750,000-barrel 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo via tender, they said.

The spot availability could be because of fewer contractual cargo liftings for April, given that some refining units are undergoing planned overhauls, one of the sources said.

The loading time is April 24-28 and the tender closes on March 3 with same-day validity.

There were no offers for 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and jet fuel from the refiner for April loading.

The company does not generally make official comment on the status of its tenders.