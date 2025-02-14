Taiwan's GlobalWafers says it received no notifications about changes to US subsidies

HSINCHU, Taiwan :Taiwan's GlobalWafers said on Friday it has not received any notifications indicating upcoming modifications to agreed subsidies under the U.S. CHIPS Act, but hypothetically future investments could be impacted if there are changes.

The U.S. Commerce Department said in December it had finalised $406 million in government grants to GlobalWafers for projects in Texas and Missouri to significantly increase production of silicon wafers in the United States.

But the White House is seeking to renegotiate U.S. CHIPS and Science Act awards and has signalled delays to some upcoming semiconductor disbursements, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Speaking to reporters in Taiwan's chip hub of Hsinchu, GlobalWafers CEO Doris Hsu said the current status is that the CHIPS Act remains unchanged, and GlobalWafers has secured contracts worth $406 million.

"At present there have been no notifications there are to be modifications," she said.

"We don't know what will happen, but if the CHIPS Act is indeed modified and we are affected, we will need to reassess our subsequent investments," Hsu added.

That would involve evaluating demand in the United States and prices that can be tolerated there, and whether it would be more beneficial for us to expand in the United States or produce in Taiwan, considering possible tariffs, she said.

"However, at this moment, everything is hypothetical and hasn't happened yet, as we haven't received any notification about required actions. For now, everything is proceeding according to the original plan."

The company has not received the funding from the United States yet, but that is because it needs to reach specific milestones this year, Hsu said.

"We have a first milestone to achieve, and once we reach it, we will submit the necessary documentation to the relevant authorities for review," Hsu said.