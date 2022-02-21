Taiwan's January export orders brisk, outlook broadly positive

TAIPEI: Taiwan's export orders grew broadly in line with expectations in January to a record high for the month thanks to sustained technology demand, but the government warned of lingering supply chain uncertainty despite a generally positive outlook.

Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 11.7 per cent from a year earlier to US$58.87 billion last month, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday (Feb 21), though that was the slowest growth rate in 15 months.

It marked the 23rd straight month of expansion, with the pace largely tracking the median forecast for a rise of 12 per cent in a Reuters poll.

Orders for telecommunications products rose 3.9 per cent on year and up 13.5 per cent for electronic products in January, normally the start of the low season with Christmas out of the way, with the ministry reporting good demand and easing supply chain problems.

Growth has been supported by the work-from-home-trend during the pandemic as well as a global semiconductor shortage.

However, while the ministry said demand would continue to be supported by tech, especially "ardent" demand for chips, it warned supply chain issues were still present along with COVID-19 worries.

Taiwanese companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) are major suppliers to Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc and other global tech firms.

In December, export orders rose 12.1 per cent from a year earlier to US$67.9 billion, far better than economist forecasts.

The ministry said it expects an increase in export orders in February to be in a range of between 5.6 per cent and 9.2 per cent from a year earlier. The first week of the month was marked by the Chinese New Year holiday in Taiwan and its largest trading partner China.

Orders from the United States rose 18.6 per cent in January from a year earlier, a faster rate of expansion compared with the 16.9 per cent logged in December, while orders from China increased 8.9 per cent, versus a gain of 4.5 per cent the previous month.

Orders from Europe fell 1.2 per cent, while those from Japan edged up 0.7 per cent.