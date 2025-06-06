Taiwan's Pegatron says it is in final stage of evaluating US factory plan

TAIPEI :Key Apple and Dell supplier Pegatron is in the final stage of evaluating its U.S. factory plan and is set to unveil a decision this month or next, its president and CEO Kuang-Chih Cheng told shareholders on Friday.

Key considerations for the Taiwan company include land and labour costs, with electricity being the most critical factor for artificial intelligence server production, Cheng told an annual meeting.

"Like many of our peers and competitors, the areas we’re considering are likely to be similar," he said in response to a query about potential locations.

Taiwan manufacturers Foxconn, Inventec and Wistron have recently announced expansion plans in the U.S. state of Texas.