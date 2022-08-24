Taiwan's power utility made last payment to Russia for coal

TAIPEI: Taiwan's state-owned utility Taipower has made its last payment for Russian coal under a deal signed before the war in Ukraine and it will not enter into any new purchase agreements with Russia, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday (Aug 24).

Taiwan has joined in Western-led sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, keen to show it is a responsible member of the international community, and the government has condemned Russia for its actions.

Taipower spokesperson Wu Chin-chung said that before the war the company had agreed to buy 1.16 million tonnes of coal this year from Russia for US$280 million.

The final payment of US$150 million was made this month and no further coal would be bought from Russia, with coal coming instead from Indonesia, Australia, Colombia and South Africa, Wu said.