Taiwan's TSMC to help train German students for semiconductor careers

TAICHUNG: Germany's Saxony state signed an agreement with Taiwanese chip giant TSMC on Tuesday (Sep 19) to train German students in an effort to meet the growing demand for workers in the semiconductor sector.

A shortage of skilled workers including in the crucial chip sector has emerged as a major challenge for Germany, Europe's largest economy, as vast cohorts of older employees retire.

Last month, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company - which controls more than half of the world's chip output - announced a new US$3.8 billion chip factory in Saxony's capital Dresden.

The agreement, signed between TSMC, Saxony and the Dresden University of Technology (TU Dresden) "is specifically designed to train German STEM students for careers in the semiconductor industry", the Taiwanese firm said in a statement.

Up to 100 high-achieving students from the state will come to Taiwan for a six-month exchange programme and "collaborate with Taiwan's top universities", it added.

The first students are expected in February 2024, according to TSMC.