Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan's TSMC posts 13.8% rise in Q3 profit on global chip demand surge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan's TSMC posts 13.8% rise in Q3 profit on global chip demand surge

Taiwan's TSMC posts 13.8% rise in Q3 profit on global chip demand surge

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan 19, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Ann Wang)

14 Oct 2021 01:39PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 02:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: Taiwan chip giant TSMC posted a 13.8 per cent jump in third quarter profit on Thursday (Oct 14) on the back of booming demand for semiconductors to power smartphones and other gadgets during the COVID-19 pandemic amid a supply crunch.

July-September net profit for TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Apple, came in at NT$156.3 billion (US$5.56 billion), well ahead of the NT$149 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Advanced chips made by TSMC, formally known as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, are used in everything from high-end smartphones like Apple's newly unveiled 5G iPhone 13, to artificial intelligence, cars and a wide variety of lower-end consumer goods.

TSMC and Taiwan in general have also become central in efforts to resolve a pandemic-induced global chip shortage that has forced automakers to cut production, and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and even consumer appliances.

TSMC's revenue for the quarter climbed 22.6 per cent to US$14.88 billion, in line with the company's prior estimated range of US$14.6 billion to US$14.9 billion.

Shares of TSMC have risen about 8.5 per cent so far this year, giving it a market value of US$526.3 billion, more than double that of competitor and client Intel Corp.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Taiwan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us