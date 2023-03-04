Logo
Business

Taiwan's TSMC to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023
Business

Taiwan's TSMC to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023

Taiwan's TSMC to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023

FILE PHOTO: Taiwanse chip giant TSMC's logo can be seen in Tainan, Taiwan December 29, 2022.REUTERS/Ann Wang

04 Mar 2023 11:03AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2023 11:07AM)
TAIPEI : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, will recruit more than 6,000 new staff in 2023, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The hiring drive comes despite a global downturn in the chip industry.

According to TSMC, the company will seek young engineers with associates, bachelor's, masters's or doctorate degrees in electrical engineering or software-related fields, in cities all across Taiwan.

The average overall salary of a new engineer with a master's degree is T$2 million ($65,578.07), the company added.

A decline in demand for electronics and high inventory levels following a shortage of some chips have led to a downturn for the semiconductor industry.

Since late 2022, a number of chip companies around the world have reined in investments.

Intel Corp recently announced that it would cut payments to mid-level staff and executives from 5 per cent to 25 per cent.

TSMC's dominance in making some of the most advanced chips for high-end customers such as Apple Inc has shielded it from downturn.

The company slightly reduced its annual capital expenditure for 2023 and predicts a first-quarter revenue drop, but has said it expects demand to pick up by the second half of this year.

($1 = 30.4980 Taiwan dollars)

Source: Reuters

