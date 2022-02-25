Logo
Taiwan's TSMC says to comply with export control rules on Russia
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

25 Feb 2022 12:22PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 12:28PM)
TAIPEI : Chipmaker TSMC is fully committed to complying with new export control rules, the company said on Friday, after Taiwan's government said it would join international sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

"TSMC complies with all applicable laws and regulations and is fully committed to complying with the new export control rules announced," it said in a statement.

"The company also has a rigorous export control system in place, including a robust assessment and review process to ensure export control restrictions are followed."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

