TAIPEI : Chipmaker TSMC's investment plan in the United States remains unchanged, the company said, responding to a question on the election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president.

"Our investment plan in the U.S. remains unchanged," the company said late on Thursday in an emailed statement.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies including Apple and Nvidia, is investing $65 billion in new factories in the U.S. state of Arizona.