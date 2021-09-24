Logo
Taiwan's TSMC says working to overcome global chip shortage
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

24 Sep 2021 12:19PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 12:28PM)
TAIPEI : Taiwan's TSMC said on Friday it is actively supporting and working with all stakeholders to overcome a global semiconductor shortage, after its participation at a White House meeting on the issue.

"TSMC has been a strong partner in this effort, taking unprecedented actions to address this challenge," it said in a statement. 

"We are confident that our capacity expansion plan including the advanced 5nm semiconductor fab in Phoenix, Arizona - one of the largest foreign direct investments in U.S. history - will enable us to support the industry in driving long-term stability in semiconductor supplies."

 

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

