Taiwan's Wistron to raise up to $923 million in share sale

SYDNEY :Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp is looking to raise up to $923 million by selling global depository shares that will be listed in Luxembourg, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The company, which is a supplier to Nvidia, is selling up to 250 million depository shares in a price range of $36.20 to $36.93, the term sheet said.

That is a discount of 4 per cent to 6 per cent to a closing stock price of NT$115 ($3.85) on Thursday.

Wistron did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The company plans to use the money raised in the share sale to buy raw materials in foreign currencies, the term sheet showed.

The shares are due to start trading on June 16.

Wistron said last month its new U.S. manufacturing facilities for customer Nvidia would be ready next year and that it was in talks with other potential customers. The facilities will produce high-performance computing and AI-related products.

($1 = 29.9060 Taiwan dollars)