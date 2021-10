DUSHANBE : Tajikistan's central bank raised its refinancing rate to 13.25per cent from 13.0per cent on Monday, the bank said in a statement, citing the need to curb inflation.

Annual inflation in the Central Asia nation stood at 9.6per cent in September, well out of the central bank's target range of 4-8per cent.

