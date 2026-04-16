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'Take responsibility': UK PM Starmer tells social media firms on online safety
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'Take responsibility': UK PM Starmer tells social media firms on online safety

'Take responsibility': UK PM Starmer tells social media firms on online safety

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer walks outside 10 Downing Street on the day of Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville

16 Apr 2026 05:31AM
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LONDON, April 15 : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on social media companies to "step up and take responsibility" over children's online safety, ahead of a Thursday meeting with executives from Meta, Snap, Google, TikTok and X.

Starmer's government has ramped up scrutiny of social media companies, saying children were being exposed to harm online without clear accountability, and has pledged to act to limit the impact of such apps on sleep, family life and schoolwork.

"Social media shapes how children see themselves, their friendships and the world around them. When that comes with real risks, looking the other way is not an option," Starmer said ahead of the meeting.

"I will take whatever steps necessary to keep children safe online. Today is about making sure social media companies step up and take responsibility," he added.

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The government acknowledged some protections already introduced by some social media companies - such as disabling autoplay on YouTube for children and giving parents greater control over screen time, including curfews - but Starmer wants to go further.

Britain is consulting until next month on whether to restrict children's access to social media, including a possible ban for under-16s, as well as curfews, app time limits and curbs on what it described as addictive design features.

Australia last year became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, with European countries considering similar measures.

Source: Reuters
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