Take-Two beats adjusted sales estimates on higher gaming demand

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter adjusted sales on strong demand for legacy titles NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto, sending the video game maker's shares up over 7 per cent after the bell.

The results follow an upbeat performance from peer Electronic Arts and Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard Inc, confirming signs of the video gaming industry rebounding from a sluggish 2022 due to decades-high inflation.

Take-Two has established itself as one of the dominant players in the US with strong sales from its successful video game franchises and a solid pipeline including titles Grand Theft Auto VI and Star Wars Hunters.

Fourth-quarter adjusted sales grew 65 per cent to US$1.39 billion, compared with Wall Street's estimate of US$1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

However, its annual adjusted revenue forecast between US$5.45 billion and US$5.55 billion came below Street's estimate of US$6.07 billion.