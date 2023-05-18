Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Take-Two beats adjusted sales estimates on higher gaming demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Take-Two beats adjusted sales estimates on higher gaming demand

Take-Two beats adjusted sales estimates on higher gaming demand

FILE PHOTO: NBA 2K22 and Grand Theft Auto 5 by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

18 May 2023 04:12AM (Updated: 18 May 2023 04:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter adjusted sales on strong demand for legacy titles NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto, sending the video game maker's shares up over 7 per cent after the bell.

The results follow an upbeat performance from peer Electronic Arts and Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard Inc, confirming signs of the video gaming industry rebounding from a sluggish 2022 due to decades-high inflation.

Take-Two has established itself as one of the dominant players in the US with strong sales from its successful video game franchises and a solid pipeline including titles Grand Theft Auto VI and Star Wars Hunters.

Fourth-quarter adjusted sales grew 65 per cent to US$1.39 billion, compared with Wall Street's estimate of US$1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

However, its annual adjusted revenue forecast between US$5.45 billion and US$5.55 billion came below Street's estimate of US$6.07 billion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.