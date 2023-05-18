Take-Two forecasts annual adjusted sales below estimates

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc forecast its annual adjusted revenue below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, a sign the "Grand Theft Auto" publisher is struggling to draw gamers amid a slow economy.

The videogame publisher is struggling with slowing spending as high inflation tempers discretionary spending. Total U.S. video game sales fell 5 per cent to $4.63 billion in the month of March from a year earlier, according to data from market research firm Circana.

Fourth-quarter adjusted sales stood at $1.39 billion, compared with Wall Street's estimate of $1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company said it expects full-year adjusted sales between $5.45 billion and $5.55 billion. Analysts expect $6.07 billion, according to Refinitiv data.