Business

Take-Two forecasts annual adjusted sales below estimates
FILE PHOTO: NBA 2K22 and Grand Theft Auto 5 by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

18 May 2023 04:12AM
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc forecast its annual adjusted revenue below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, a sign the "Grand Theft Auto" publisher is struggling to draw gamers amid a slow economy.

The videogame publisher is struggling with slowing spending as high inflation tempers discretionary spending. Total U.S. video game sales fell 5 per cent to $4.63 billion in the month of March from a year earlier, according to data from market research firm Circana.

Fourth-quarter adjusted sales stood at $1.39 billion, compared with Wall Street's estimate of $1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company said it expects full-year adjusted sales between $5.45 billion and $5.55 billion. Analysts expect $6.07 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Source: Reuters

