Take-Two forecasts fourth-quarter adjusted sales below estimates
FILE PHOTO: Stacks of the video game "Grand Theft Auto IV" can be seen as they go on sale at a GameStop store in New York April 28, 2008. Sale of the popular Rockstar Games title went on sale at midnight in the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

08 Feb 2022 05:20AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 05:41AM)
Take-Two Interactive Software on Monday projected fourth-quarter adjusted sales below market estimates, a sign that the video-gaming boom sparked by the pandemic was fading.

The videogame publisher said it expected adjusted revenue between US$808 million and US$858 million, while analysts had estimated US$924.24 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Video games sales surged during the early months of the pandemic on demand from people who had fewer outdoor entertainment options, but the easing of restrictions has taken the steam out of the boom.

Rival Activision Blizzard also missed market estimates for sales last week, while Electronic Arts lowered its annual sales projection as fewer gamers picked up its new titles.

Take-Two posted adjusted sales of US$866.1 million for the third quarter ended Dec 31, missing expectations of US$874.56 million.

Its net income fell to US$144.5 million, or US$1.24 per share, from US$182.2 million, or US$1.57 per share, a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

