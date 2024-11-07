Take-Two forecasts quarterly bookings below estimates as consumer spending lags

:Take-Two Interactive Software forecast third-quarter bookings below Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, as consumers cut spending budgets owing to higher-for-longer inflation and an uncertain economy.

The videogame publisher forecast bookings in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion, compared with estimates of $1.44 billion, as per data compiled by LSEG.

The forecast indicates weak spending by gamers as the industry navigates a downturn marked by higher inflation, prompting gamers to cut budgets.

Peer Electronic Arts lifted its annual bookings forecast last week, owing to the strong sales of its American football games.

The company, however, beat estimates for second-quarter bookings, driven by strong performance of "Grand Theft Auto" and "Borderlands" franchises.

Take-Two reiterated its annual bookings forecast and said that the hotly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" (GTA VI) is set for launch in fiscal 2026, more than a decade after its predecessor, which has recorded billions of dollars in sales.

The company said in August it expects net bookings to grow in its fiscal 2026 and 2027, with analysts expecting much of the growth to come from "GTA VI".

Shares of the New York-based company were up around 1 per cent in extended trading.

Bookings for the second quarter came in at $1.47 billion, beating estimates of $1.43 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 66 cents per share, compared with estimates of 41 cents per share.