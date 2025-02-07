Take-Two Interactive forecasts fourth-quarter bookings below estimates

:Take-Two Interactive Software forecast its fourth-quarter bookings below Wall Street expectations on Thursday, hit by slower spending on its popular titles as investors await updates on the highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI".

The videogame publisher expects bookings to be between $1.48 billion and $1.58 billion for the period, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.54 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company reiterated that its highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" is set to launch in the fall of 2025 and it expects growth in net bookings in its fiscal 2026 and 2027.

The company reported third-quarter bookings of $1.37 billion, missing estimates of $1.39 billion.