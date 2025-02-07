Logo
Business

Take-Two Interactive forecasts fourth-quarter bookings below estimates
Business

Take-Two Interactive forecasts fourth-quarter bookings below estimates

Take-Two Interactive forecasts fourth-quarter bookings below estimates

FILE PHOTO: NBA 2K22 and Grand Theft Auto 5 by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

07 Feb 2025 05:13AM
:Take-Two Interactive Software forecast its fourth-quarter bookings below Wall Street expectations on Thursday, hit by slower spending on its popular titles as investors await updates on the highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI".

The videogame publisher expects bookings to be between $1.48 billion and $1.58 billion for the period, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.54 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company reiterated that its highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" is set to launch in the fall of 2025 and it expects growth in net bookings in its fiscal 2026 and 2027.

The company reported third-quarter bookings of $1.37 billion, missing estimates of $1.39 billion.

Source: Reuters
