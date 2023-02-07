Logo
Business

Take-Two lowers annual adjusted sales forecast




Take-Two lowers annual adjusted sales forecast

FILE PHOTO: NBA 2K22 and Grand Theft Auto 5 by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

07 Feb 2023 05:13AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 06:02AM)
Take-Two Interactive Software lowered its annual bookings forecast on Monday (Feb 6), a sign that it is struggling to keep gamers glued amid a weakening economy and broader slowdown in the gaming market.

Shares of the New York-based company fell nearly 2 per cent in extended trading.

The videogame publisher's forecast comes after rival Electronic Arts and Xbox maker Microsoft Corp disappointed Wall Street with their outlook, suggesting that the slump in gaming market might sustain this year.

Take-Two Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said net bookings took a hit as "consumers shifted their holiday spending toward established blockbuster franchises and titles that were offered with pricing promotions in light of macroeconomic conditions."

He added that the trend affected the performance of some new releases.

Despite releasing to good reviews on Dec 2, Take-Two's role-playing game Marvel's Midnight Suns was the 14th most downloaded title on Sony's PlayStation 5 in December, trailing even the two-year-old title Spider-Man: Miles Morales.  

Third quarter adjusted sales stood at US$1.38 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of US$1.46 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Take-Two said it now expects full-year adjusted sales between US$5.2 billion and US$5.25 billion, compared with US$5.4 billion to US$5.5 billion forecast previously. Analysts expected a figure of US$5.39 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Source: Reuters

