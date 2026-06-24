Take-Two prices 'Grand Theft Auto VI' at $79.99, sticks to November 19 launch

June 24 : Take-Two Interactive Software on Wednesday priced "Grand Theft Auto VI" at $79.99 and stuck to its previously announced November 19 release date, bringing the industry's most anticipated title closer to launch after multiple delays.

The price makes "GTA VI" one of the most expensive base versions of a top-tier game, pushing it above the $69.99 ceiling that blockbusters such as Sony's "Ghost of Yōtei" and Nintendo's "Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" have held for years.

The "Ultimate Edition" of the game will cost $99.99 and add exclusive vehicles, weapons and apparel woven into the story of Jason and Lucia, the protagonists of the game, Take-Two said.

Shares of Take-Two rose more than 3 per cent in premarket trading.

Fans have been waiting for "GTA VI" for over a decade, and analysts expect it to be an instant hit with billions ​of dollars in sales within days due to the franchise's popularity ​and the strong track record of its creator, Rockstar Games.

The previous entry in the series, "Grand Theft Auto V", was released in 2013 and has sold around 230 million copies, making it one of the best-selling video games ever.

That makes "GTA VI" crucial not just for Take-Two but for the wider video-game market, as the franchise typically drives console sales and PC upgrades. Industry watcher Newzoo said last year that the delay in the title's release weighed on the market's growth.

Take-Two said earlier this month "GTA VI" pre-orders will start on ​June 25. All pre-orders before November 20 include the Vintage Vice City Pack of retro in-game items, with digital buyers also getting a free month of GTA+, a membership that unlocks in-game perks and access to "GTA V" and other titles.

First unveiled in late 2023 with a trailer that now has nearly 300 million views on YouTube, the game features a "Bonnie and Clyde"-like duo blitzing their way through a fictional version of Miami, Florida, called "Vice City".