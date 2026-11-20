Nov 19 : Criminal duo Lucia and Jason's blitz through Vice City in "GTA VI" is set to help Take-Two Interactive — the publisher of the blockbuster game that is now a global cultural phenomenon — rake in nearly $2 billion in estimated first-day sales.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA developer Rockstar Games, is not a household name despite its portfolio of massive hits including the "Red Dead Redemption" franchise and the "NBA 2K" basketball series.

Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimates total units sold at 19.1 million as of Thursday morning, translating to about $1.84 billion in revenue for Take-Two. That is more than twice the roughly $800 million worth of copies GTA V sold on its first day in 2013, widely regarded as the best-selling videogame in the first 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Take-Two has remained tight-lipped about GTA VI demand since it opened for pre-orders in June, limiting commentary to saying demand has been "unprecedented" or "far exceeding expectations."

"The title is so widely anticipated, consumers appear very, very excited, and all the press so far has been universally positive, but we still aren't ready to declare victory," CEO Strauss Zelnick said on Take-Two's earnings call earlier this month.

"We tend to avoid claiming success before it occurs."

Take-Two shares were down about 1 per cent on Thursday after closing 6 per cent higher in the previous session.

GTA VI MARKETING BLITZ

Take-Two has shelled out an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs for GTA VI, making it one of the most expensive entertainment projects.

Sensor Tower estimates that the game's promotional trailer, GTA VI "Extended Look", on Netflix in August helped drive a sixfold jump in pre-orders.

In Miami — which Vice City is based on — the city's NBA team celebrated the release on Wednesday with a Vice City-themed match.

Over the weekend, the company is hosting "GTA VI: The Festival" — a music show with a star-studded line-up that includes Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, hip hop record producer Metro Boomin and rapper Travis Scott.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAKE-TWO?

Investors have been waiting to hear from Take-Two about its plans for a PC launch of GTA VI and an online version rollout. The online, multiplayer component of a videogame is crucial in turning the title into a recurring revenue engine.

Some industry analysts are expecting the PC launch and online mode in 2027.

Brokerage TD Cowen named Take-Two one of its 'Best Ideas' for 2027, with its analyst Doug Creutz upbeat about the company's financial prospects when the game releases online.

"The potential ceiling for GTA VI's long-term recurrent consumer spending performance is very high ... 'when' and 'how big' the next GTA Online will be is the most important question for the stock, more so than GTA VI unit sales."