Taliban name acting head of central bank as economic turmoil grows
23 Aug 2021 08:04PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 08:01PM)
The Taliban have appointed an acting head of the Afghanistan central bank to help ease growing economic turmoil, more than a week after the Islamist movement seized the capital Kabul, a statement said on Monday.

Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy, which has been adrift for more than a week with banks closed and many government offices empty.

He was expected to help organise institutions and address the economic issues facing the population, a statement from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

