Tata Consultancy Services carries out internal probe into M&S hack, FT reports

India's Tata Consultancy Services is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether it was the gateway for a cyberattack on UK's Marks and Spencer that compromised customer data and disrupted the retailer’s operations, FT reported on Friday.

The Indian IT company, which has provided services to M&S for more than a decade, hopes to conclude the probe by the end of the month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

M&S declined to comment and TCS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The cyberattack which M&S disclosed in April will cost the company about 300 million pounds ($404.9 million) in lost operating profit, and disruption to online services is likely until July.

($1 = 0.7409 pounds)