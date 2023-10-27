Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tata to make iPhones in India after buying Wistron business
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tata to make iPhones in India after buying Wistron business

Tata to make iPhones in India after buying Wistron business
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tata Group is seen at a business meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/File Photo
Tata to make iPhones in India after buying Wistron business
FILE PHOTO: An Apple iPhone 12 is pictured in a mobile phone store in Nantes, France, Sept. 13, 2023. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

27 Oct 2023 09:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : Tata Group is set to start assembling Apple iPhones in India after Wistron Corp approved the sale of its Indian manufacturing unit to the salt-to-software conglomerate, a minister said on Friday.

A Tata company will start making iPhones in India for domestic and global markets, Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.

The Wistron board approved the sale of Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing India Private Limited to Tata Electronics Private Limited for an estimated $125 million, according to a statement from the Taiwan-based supplier shared by the minister.

Wistron did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Apple has been touting India as its next big growth driver as it looks to move some production away from China.

The tech giant began iPhone assembly in the country with Wistron in 2017, before expanding through contracts with firms including Foxconn, and Pegatron Corp.

In December 2020, the Wistron plant in Karnataka state's Narasapura was forced to shut for three months after workers destroyed property during protests over non-payment of wages, causing millions of dollars in losses.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.