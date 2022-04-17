Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tata Steel to consider proposal to split equity shares on May 3
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tata Steel to consider proposal to split equity shares on May 3

Tata Steel to consider proposal to split equity shares on May 3

A man walks past a screen displaying Tata Steel logo before the start of a news conference in Mumbai, India on May 25, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

17 Apr 2022 10:56PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 11:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: The board of Tata Steel will on May 3 consider a proposal to split the stock and also recommend a dividend, the Indian steel maker said in a statement on Sunday (Apr 17).

Without specifying the ratio of the stock split, it said the meeting on May 3 would consider a sub-division of the shares with a nominal value of 10 Indian rupees each.

The split would be subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.

On May 3, the company will also announce results for the quarter ended Mar 31, the company said.

Tata Steel closed at 1,319.5 rupees a share on Wednesday. Indian equity markets were closed on Thursday and Friday.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

India

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us