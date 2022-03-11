Logo
Tavares confident that Stellantis can catch up with Tesla
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of PSA Group, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
11 Mar 2022 08:11PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 08:11PM)
MILAN : Stellantis should be able to catch up with electric vehicle pioneer Tesla in the coming years, its chief executive Carlos Tavares said on Friday, adding that competition would benefit consumers.

Tavares also called for greater investment in charging networks in Europe and the United States to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

"I am very confident, I am trying not to be arrogant, just confident of the fact that we are going to catch up in the next couple of years with Tesla and it's going to be a very healthy competition," Tavares told reporters during a televised Q&A session with reporters organised by Mobility TV World.

"Very good for the consumer by the way," he added.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)

Source: Reuters

