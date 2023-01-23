Tax free shopping: Why buying items overseas without tourist VAT refunds can lead to 'double taxation'

SINGAPORE: Imagine standing at the cashier counter, waiting to pay for a new designer bag you have picked out at a boutique along Bond Street - the home of luxury shopping in London.

As you hand your credit card and passport to the staff, she apologetically returns the passport to you and informs you that there is no longer any tourist refund scheme, or Value Added Tax (VAT) refund in the UK.

Would you forgo the potential 20 per cent VAT refund and proceed to buy the item, bearing in mind you would also have to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST) upon returning to your home country? Or would you walk away?

With international tourists doubling in 2022 compared to the previous year, will travellers also choose to spend their money in countries that offer maximum tax relief?

CNA takes a closer look at why analysts say tax relief for tourists is a good incentive and why people continue to shop in destinations without such schemes.

WHAT ARE TOURIST TAX REFUNDS?

A tourist refund scheme allows tourists to claw back a percentage of the amount they have paid if the purchase meets the minimum spending requirement.

In Singapore, the scheme allows tourists to claim a refund on the GST paid if they purchase more than S$100 at participating shops.

Other popular tourist destinations like Australia, France, Japan and South Korea also allow tourists to claim a refund on the tax paid on their purchases.

In Japan, where the standard VAT is 10 per cent, tourists can claim a tax refund at certain shops with a minimum purchase amount of 5,000 yen (S$51.57).

Countries that have tourist tax refunds take the view that if there is a VAT refund for tourists, it will boost tourism as well as tourist spending, said Professor Sum Yee Loong from the Singapore Management University.

It thus increases tourist spending in the country as well as the profitability of shop owners, department store operators and the hospitality industry, the professor of accounting added.