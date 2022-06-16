Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tech company Flytxt hires adviser to find new investors
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tech company Flytxt hires adviser to find new investors

16 Jun 2022 02:57PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2022 02:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : Netherlands-headquartered Flytxt has hired U.S. investment bank Stifel to help the tech firm sell a large stake that could raise $150 million to $250 million, its chief executive told Reuters.

Flytxt provides artificial intelligence and data analytics to companies to track and predict customer behaviour.

CEO Vinod Vasudevan said the sale, which could be for a stake of as much as 80 per cent, was expected to formally start in the third quarter with a deal to close by the end of the year.

He said most, and possibly all, existing investors were looking to cash out of the business, which was founded in 2008 and has its corporate office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Flytxt says its client list includes several large telecommunications companies, such as Vodafone, Orange, Etisalat and MTN.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us