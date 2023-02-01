Logo
Tech firm Intel slashes employee, exec pay amid PC market downturn
FILE PHOTO: An Intel Corporation logo is seen on a sticker on a laptop for sale in Queens, New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

01 Feb 2023 10:39AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2023 11:10AM)
American multinational technology firm Intel on Tuesday (Jan 31) confirmed that it has implemented broad employee pay cuts.

The reductions will range from 5 per cent of base pay for mid-level employees to as much as 25 per cent for chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger, while the company's hourly workforce's pay will not be cut, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Intel spokesperson Addy Burr said the "changes are designed to impact our executive population more significantly and will help support the investments and overall workforce."

 

 

Source: Reuters/lt

