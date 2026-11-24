SYDNEY, Nov 24 : Tech firms including Google and Meta will face fines of up to 5 per cent of their global revenue for breaching Australia's internet safety bill, Communications Minister Anika Wells said on Tuesday.

The changes to the proposed Digital Duty ‌of Care laws, which force companies to proactively check and stop potential user harms, come after the centre-left government struck a deal to pass the bill through the Senate with help from the Greens party.

The revised bill will also give Australians a right to sue the platforms for breaching their duty of care and expand the internet regulator's "nudify" removal powers, Wells said.

"This is seismic reform, this is urgent reform and this is reform we will deliver to Australians in parliament this week," she said.

The original bill proposed fines of up to A$109 million ($72.16 million).

($1 = 1.5106 Australian dollars)