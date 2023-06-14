Logo
Business

Tech investor Prosus flags sharp drop in full-year profit
Tech investor Prosus flags sharp drop in full-year profit

FILE PHOTO: Prosus' logo is pictured on a smartphone in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ FILE PHOTO

14 Jun 2023 03:15PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2023 03:35PM)
AMSTERDAM : Technology investor Prosus on Wednesday said its profit dropped significantly last year due to impairments and lower contributions from its biggest holding, Chinese software and gaming giant Tencent.

Prosus said it expected earnings per share to have fallen by 40 per cent to 47 per cent in the year through March 2023 as Tencent was hit by COVID-19 lockdowns and regulations in China.

"The operating environment was characterised by significant geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty," Prosus said in a trading update.

The company said earnings from consolidated businesses in the second half of the year had been stronger than in the first six months, and that cashflow from operations had shown a "meaningful improvement" over the year.

Prosus cut back its stake in Tencent from 29 per cent to 26 per cent in the past year. It will publish its full results on June 27.

Source: Reuters

