Tech layoffs and how different parts of the world are dealing with them

NEW DELHI: Mr Yash Agarwal was laid off from Twitter in December, along with nearly all his Indian colleagues.

His policy, communication and philanthropy team was among the first to face the axe. Mr Agarwal said Twitter is still close to his heart even though many of his colleagues are facing serious challenges after being fired with only a few hours’ notice.

“There were people who were expecting. A lot of them must have had EMIs (monthly loan repayments) or whatever – like bills to pay … So that’s definitely a source of concern, especially given the macroeconomic climate we’re in right now,” he said.

After several tech giants including Amazon, Meta and Microsoft fired thousands in India, Mr Agarwal is not interested in working with big tech for now. He is instead hoping to build on his experience at Twitter to set up a policy consulting firm.