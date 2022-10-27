Tech stock rout widens as Meta sinks after results

A carnage in US technology stocks widened on Thursday (Oct 27) as shares of Meta Platforms sank 20 per cent after the Facebook parent's costly metaverse bets and the impact of soaring inflation on ad spending spooked investors.

Meta was set to lose about US$67 billion in market value, if losses hold through the session, adding to the trillions of dollars that some of the biggest tech names have shed this year in the face of rising interest rates and a stronger dollar.

Meta's results come a day after Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft posted dismal numbers, sparking a wide-spread selloff in tech stocks.

A year after changing its name to Meta to focus on shared virtual reality, the company posted an accelerating sequential decline in quarterly revenue.

Meta also bumped up its full-year 2023 total expenses outlook to US$96 billion to US$101 billion, significantly higher than a revised estimate for 2022 total expenses of US$85 billion to US$87 billion.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects the metaverse investments to take about a decade to bear fruit.