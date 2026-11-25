HONG KONG: Technology firms once again tumbled on Wednesday (Nov 25) as the euphoria that greeted the return of Nvidia's Jensen Huang was washed away by the now-common panic and uncertainty over the AI boom.

News that the poster child of the artificial intelligence explosion had returned less than two weeks after resigning over extramarital affairs - including with an alleged Chinese spy - sent Asian markets into a swoon on Tuesday.

Traders were reassured about the ongoing presence of a fixer and visionary to an industry that has fuelled a tech revolution and a global economic boom.

But the mood appeared to have already soured as analysts pointed to the reality that there were still huge worries about the colossal sums pumped into the AI buildout and when they would see returns, if any.

After explosive gains on Tuesday, Asian stock markets were back in the doldrums.

Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul - home of most of the region's key AI-linked firms - sank eight per cent, more than three per cent and more than five per cent, respectively.

That came a day after surging 9 per cent, 3.9 per cent and over 6 per cent, respectively.

The losses were led by Taiwan's TSMC and MediaTek, Japanese chip giants Kioxia and Advantest, and South Korean titans SK hynix and Samsung.

There was also heavy selling in Shanghai, Sydney and Singapore. However, Hong Kong, Wellington and Manila edged up.

The rout followed a return to reality on Wall Street, where Nvidia - which had rocketed more than 31 per cent Monday - shed almost six per cent, while AI giant Anthropic lost 6.5 per cent to fall below last week's US$83 IPO price.

AMD, Intel and Micron also took a hammering after the previous day's surge.

The Nasdaq shed 1.5 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 0.5 per cent but the Dow rose, with analysts pointing out that traders were rotating into other sectors.