Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tech trillion club's wobble in four charts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tech trillion club's wobble in four charts

Tech trillion club's wobble in four charts
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A customer stands underneath an illuminated Apple logo as he looks out the window of the Apple store located in central Sydney, Australia, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo/File Photo
Tech trillion club's wobble in four charts
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
03 Feb 2023 10:29PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 11:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Disappointing earnings from Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com on Thursday renewed concerns of a slowdown in demand as consumers and businesses remain cautious about spending amid rising economic uncertainty.

The tech industry has already laid off thousands of employees in an effort to cut costs as it braces for an impending slowdown.

The following graphics highlight the companies' shaky performance in key areas:

WEAK IPHONE SALES

The world's largest publicly traded company's quarterly profit missed Wall Street expectations for the first time since 2016 as it struggled with disruptions to iPhone production in China.

"Apple's results are consistent with the broader technology-sector challenges, with a difficult macroeconomic environment slowing sales for digital advertising, e-commerce, and (as reflected by Apple's performance) consumer electronics," said D.A Davidson analyst Thomas Forte.

Apple's iPhone sales fall for the first time since 2020 https://www.reuters.com/graphics/APPLE-RESULTS/lbpggbbkbpq/chart.png

DIGITAL ADVERTISING SLUMP

The parent company of digital advertising giant Google also missed earnings expectations as businesses dialed back spending on fears of a possible recession.

"If a dominant ad player like Google can get hit like this, it is now officially a tough ad market," said Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett.

Google's ad sales growth in the last 2 years https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GOOGLE-ADVERTISING/egpbyaobavq/chart_eikon.jpg

SLOW CLOUD GROWTH

Amazon's revenue beat for the holiday quarter was largely overshadowed by a warning from the e-commerce giant that its lucrative cloud business was set for slower growth in the next few quarters.

"This year is likely to be a difficult year for AWS growth. One of the key advantages of AWS – that it is easy to flex spending upwards – is also one of its key disadvantages when the economy slows down," said Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell.

Amazon's cloud growth in the last two years https://www.reuters.com/graphics/AMAZON-AWS/gdvzqdmbopw/chart.png

POST-EARNINGS STOCK REACTION

Shares of the three companies - all of which have market valuations of more than a trillion dollars - were trading between -4.9 per cent and 1.5 per cent. The stock slump also dragged the wider market lower.

Here is how the stocks have reacted after every quarterly earnings report in 2022:

Big tech stock reaction after quarterly results over the past

year https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-STOCKS/BIGTECH/lbpggblyrpq/chart.png

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.