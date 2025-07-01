Technical body of Brazil antitrust regulator recommends ruling against Apple in iOS case

SAO PAULO :The technical body of Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE recommended on Monday a decision against Apple for what it called anti-competitive practices in the tech giant's iOS ecosystem.

The move follows complaints filed in 2022 by firms including Latin American e-commerce platform MercadoLibre over Apple's alleged restrictions on the distribution of digital goods and on in-app purchases.

In a statement, CADE said its technical body recommended a fine, although did not specify what amount, as well as Apple putting an end to the practices. The case will be decided by an internal panel, it added.

Apple said in a statement it was concerned that the proposed measures would undermine users' experiences and pose risks to their privacy and security, adding it will continue to dialogue with CADE.

The technical body found Apple imposes a series of restrictive practices related to the sale of digital content inside its iOS ecosystem, including requiring in-app purchases be made using Apple's payment system.

The Brazilian regulator had already ordered preventive measures against Apple last year as part of the investigation.

MercadoLibre did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.