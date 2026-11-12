Technoprobe revenue climbs, but 2026 outlook trimmed

November 11 : Italian semiconductor testing company Technoprobe lowered its 2026 revenue forecast on Wednesday to €1.05 billion - €1.07 billion ($1.17 billion - $1.19 billion) from a previous range of €1.05 billion - €1.10 billion.

The company reported nine-month revenue of €787.4 million, a 68.8 per cent rise from the previous year, supported by applications related to artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure.

• Core profit (EBITDA) for the nine months ended September 30 jumped 158 per cent to €376.3 million

• Technoprobe confirmed 2026 EBITDA margin outlook of 46 per cent-48 per cent and investment target of €350 million through the first quarter of 2027

• The company said additional investments of €150–200 million are planned through the end of 2027 to achieve manufacturing capacity of about €2.0 billion

($1 = 0.8957 euros)