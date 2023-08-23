Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Teen hacked Uber, Revolut and Grand Theft Auto maker, London jury finds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Teen hacked Uber, Revolut and Grand Theft Auto maker, London jury finds

Teen hacked Uber, Revolut and Grand Theft Auto maker, London jury finds

FILE - A "Grand Theft Auto V" billboard is displayed at Figueroa Hotel on Sept. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. Video game producer Rockstar Games said Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that early development footage from the next version of its popular title Grand Theft Auto was stolen in the hack of its network. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

23 Aug 2023 08:28PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2023 08:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: A teenage member of the Lapsus$ hacking group was on Wednesday (Aug 23) found to have hacked Uber and fintech firm Revolut then blackmailed the developers of best-selling videogame Grand Theft Auto after a trial at a London court.

Arion Kurtaj, 18, embarked on a solo cyber crime spree in September 2022, first targeting Revolut before hacking Uber two days later.

The teen then hacked Rockstar Games and threatened to release the planned Grand Theft Auto sequel's source code in a Slack message sent to all Rockstar staff.

He was not fit to stand trial, so a jury at Southwark Crown Court was asked to find whether he committed the acts rather than deliver a guilty or not guilty verdict.

Kurtaj had previously hacked and blackmailed Britain's biggest broadband provider BT Group and mobile operator EE in 2021 and later chip maker Nvidia Corp in February 2022.

The jury on Wednesday found Kurtaj committed 12 offences, including three counts of blackmail, two counts of fraud and six charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.