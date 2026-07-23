Teen plaintiff suing Meta over mental health harms drops his claims against company days before trial

July 22 : A Florida teen whose lawsuit claimed Meta’s platforms were to blame for his depression and anxiety dropped his case against the company just days before the trial in Los Angeles was set to start, his attorneys said on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, brought by a 15-year-old boy known as R.K.C., originally named four defendants, Google's YouTube, Meta's Instagram, Snap Inc's Snapchat and ByteDance's TikTok, but YouTube and TikTok settled in June.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that Snap had reached a tentative settlement in the case.

R.K.C., who started using social media when he was about 8, said he became addicted to it, losing sleep and suffering from depression and anxiety, according to court filings.