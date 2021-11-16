Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Telecom Italia could seek renegotiation of DAZN deal - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Telecom Italia could seek renegotiation of DAZN deal - sources

Telecom Italia could seek renegotiation of DAZN deal - sources

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia's logo for the TIM brand is seen on building roof downtown Milan, Italy, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

16 Nov 2021 09:54PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 10:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN :Telecom Italia (TIM) could seek to renegotiate a 1 billion euro (US$1.1 billion) deal with streaming service DAZN to distribute Italy's Serie A soccer matches after the phone group posted lower than expected results, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Telecom Italia and DAZN declined to comment. News of a potential renegotiation of the deal was first reported by Italian daily Il Messaggero.

One of the sources told Reuters on Tuesday there was not "much room for manoeuvring" in the potential renegotiation.

Serie A in March awarded DAZN domestic rights to screen Italy's top-flight soccer championship matches for the next three seasons, in one of the largest deals for the streaming service in Europe.

DAZN sealed a technological and distribution agreement with TIM to give its Serie A bid a boost.

The potential renegotiation comes at a time when Telecom Italia Chief Executive is under pressure by the group's top investor, France's Vivendi, having failed to stem a steady revenue decline in TIM's crowded domestic market.

TIM shares were up 3.75per cent at 1350 GMT, outperforming a flat FTSE MIB blue chip index.

(US$1 = 0.8794 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us