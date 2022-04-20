Logo
Telecom Italia seeks €3 billion credit line with state guarantee: Report
Telecom Italia seeks €3 billion credit line with state guarantee: Report

FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

20 Apr 2022 11:49PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 02:20AM)
MILAN: Telecom Italia (TIM) has started talks with a pool of banks for a new credit line worth around €3 billion (US$3.3 billion) that could be partly guaranteed by Italy's trade insurer SACE, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The debt-laden former phone monopoly, hit by multiple rating downgrades following a record annual loss last year, is pressing ahead with plans to reorganise its business by spinning off assets.

Telecom Italia has initiated talks with a pool of banks, including UniCredit, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Santander over the credit line deal, the sources said.

The banks were not immediately available for comment.

Under a guarantee scheme Italy used in the first COVID-19 wave in 2020 to help companies raise new debt, SACE is allowed to cover up to 80 per cent of financing.

However, there are doubts as to whether TIM is eligible to tap such a scheme, one of the sources said.

News about talks between TIM, SACE and banks over a possible €3 billion loan was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Source: Reuters

