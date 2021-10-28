Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Telecom Italia to start "maximising value" of cloud venture next year - CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Telecom Italia to start "maximising value" of cloud venture next year - CEO

Telecom Italia to start "maximising value" of cloud venture next year - CEO

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia logo in Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

28 Oct 2021 09:54PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 09:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Telecom Italia expects to carry out plans to extract value from its cloud venture Noovle in the second part of next year, the head of Italy's biggest phone group Luigi Guitosi said on Wednesday.

In August, Gubitosi had said the company was considering options for its cloud unit, including the entrance of new investors. Gubitosi added a separate potential deal on the creation of a national strategic cloud hub should emerge in the first half of 2022.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us