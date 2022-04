STOCKHOLM : Nordic telecom operator Telia reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market expectations on Wednesday, helped by growth in Sweden and lower operational costs.

The company's first-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 0.3 per cent to 7.20 billion Swedish crowns ($734 million) from a year earlier, beating the mean forecast of 7.04 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 9.8095 Swedish crowns)