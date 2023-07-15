Telecoms contractor QualTek emerges from bankruptcy

Telecommunications and power contractor QualTek Services said on Friday that it has emerged from bankruptcy after it reduced its debt by about $307 million through a restructuring deal.

QualTek filed for bankruptcy in May this year armed with a restructuring agreement to cut its debt and provide $40 million of new loans to fund its post-bankruptcy operations.

The telecom company will operate as a privately-held company under the ownership of its lenders and management. Its shares are no longer publicly traded.

The company will be led by the existing management team alongside a newly-formed board.

QualTek went public through a special purposes acquisition vehicle (SPAC) deal in February 2022, just before the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in an effort to curb inflation in the U.S. economy.